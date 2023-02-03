WCL FIXTURES: Drinagh A and B teams to clash in cup

THE novel derby between Drinagh Rangers’ A and B sides in the Beamish Cup is one of the more interesting West Cork League games this weekend. Drinagh’s two adult teams meet on Sunday (2pm) with both sides having home advantage, as they battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

There are four Beamish Cup games this Sunday, including the preliminary round clash of Bunratty United and Clonakilty Soccer Club. Two more round one ties see Mizen Hob B host Beara United while Championship side Courtmacsherry will look to shock Dunmanway Town.

FRIDAY, 3RD

WCL Premier Division Cup quarter-final: 7.30pm, Mizen Hob A v Castletown Celtic.

SATURDAY, 4TH

WCL U19 League: 2.30pm, Ardfield v Dunmanway Town; 2.30pm, Togher Celtic v Kilgoban Celtic.

SUNDAY, 5TH

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Togher Celtic v Lyre Rovers.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 2.30pm, Castlelack v Sullane.

Beamish Cup: 11am, Mizen Hob B v Beara United (Round 1); 2pm, Bunratty United v Clonakilty Soccer Club (Preliminary Round); 2pm, Courtmacsherry v Dunmanway Town (Round 1); 2pm, Drinagh Rangers v Drinagh Rangers B (Round 1).

WCL Womens 7s Tournament: 12.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Inter Kenmare; 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Dunmanway Town; 2pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Beara United.

WCL Championship Cup quarter-final: 11am, Clonakilty United v Aultagh Celtic.

WCL Premier Division Cup Preliminary Round: 11am, Skibbereen v Kilgoban Celtic.