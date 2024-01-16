WCL FIXTURES: Clon face Drinagh in Premier showdown

Check out this Sunday’s (21st) WCL fixtures:
PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division: 11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Drinagh Rangers; 11am, Togher Celtic v Sullane A; 11am, Dunmanway Town v Bunratty United; 12pm, Skibbereen AFC v Mizen Hob A; 2.30pm, Beara United v Lyre Rovers.
OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship: 2.30pm, Baltimore v Clonakilty United; 2.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Aultagh Celtic B; 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Drinagh Rangers B; 2.30pm, Ardfield v Kilgoban Celtic; 2.30pm, Sullane B v Spartak Mossgrove; 2.30pm, Castlelack v Skibbereen Celtic.
Women’s Cup: 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Inter Kenmare; 11am, Castlelack v Clonakilty United; 11am, Beara United v Aultagh Celtic.
Albany Fusion Homes Women's 7s Premier: 12pm, Dunmanway Town v Mizen AFC Ladies, in Dunmanway astro.
Albany Fusion Homes Women's 7s Championship: 1.15pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Lyre Rovers, in Dunmanway astro.