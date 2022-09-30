WATCH: World bronze medallist Aoife Casey on success in the World Rowing Championships

On this week's podcast we cover the small matter of the World Rowing Championships to reflect on and the incredible success of the Irish team, spearheaded by Skibbereen rowers, in the Czech Republic last weekend.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won yet another gold medal to once again cement themselves as the undoubted best rowers in the world.

There were also reasons to celebrate for Aoife Casey, daughter of coach Dominic, as she rowed to a memorable third place to take home bronze alongside Rochestown's Margaret Cremen in the lightweight women’s double sculls A final.

This is a breakthrough moment for Casey and Cremen, who finished eighth at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo and we're joined by Aoife on today’s show.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

