WATCH: Why was Paul O'Donovan omitted from the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year shortlist?

December 14th, 2021 12:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Paul O'Donovan during a Tokyo Team Ireland announcement for rowing at the National Rowing Centre in Cork. (Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

Paul O'Donovan enjoyed a career year in 2021 which included an Olympic Rowing Gold medal in Tokyo.

He also picked up golds at the European Championships & the Henley Regatta.

But when RTÉ announced their shortlist for sportsperson of the year, Paul O'Donovan's name was nowhere to be seen.

On this week's podcast Jack & Kieran debate the reasons he may have been left off.

Listen to the full podcast here.

