WATCH: Why was Paul O'Donovan omitted from the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year shortlist?

Paul O'Donovan enjoyed a career year in 2021 which included an Olympic Rowing Gold medal in Tokyo.
He also picked up golds at the European Championships & the Henley Regatta.
Sport
Dec, 2021
PODCAST: Paul ODonovans RTÉ award snub, Phil Healy reflects on an historic 2021 and Kevin ODriscoll steps back from Cork duty
Read more
But when RTÉ announced their shortlist for sportsperson of the year, Paul O'Donovan's name was nowhere to be seen.
On this week's podcast Jack & Kieran debate the reasons he may have been left off.
Listen to the full podcast here.