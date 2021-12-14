WATCH: Why was Paul O'Donovan omitted from the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year shortlist?

Paul O'Donovan enjoyed a career year in 2021 which included an Olympic Rowing Gold medal in Tokyo.

He also picked up golds at the European Championships & the Henley Regatta.

But when RTÉ announced their shortlist for sportsperson of the year, Paul O'Donovan's name was nowhere to be seen.

On this week's podcast Jack & Kieran debate the reasons he may have been left off.

Listen to the full podcast here.