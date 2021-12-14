PODCAST: Paul O'Donovan's RTÉ award snub, Phil Healy reflects on an historic 2021 and Kevin O'Driscoll steps back from Cork duty

--

We have a brilliant show lined up for you today with two cracking big name guests.

Up first we’re joined by the Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy to reflect on what was an outstanding year on the track.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Healy became the first Irish woman to ever compete in three different events at the same Games and she was part of the Irish 4x400m relay team that smashed the national record and qualified for the Olympic final.

Then we’re be switching our focus to GAA and chatting to Tadgh MacCarthaigh’s Kevin O’Driscoll who last week announced that he’d be stepping back from the Cork panel.

Kevin was also a part of the Caheragh side that recently picked up their first Carbery Junior A football title since 2012 so there’s plenty for us to dissect with him.

Jack and Kieran also debate the exclusion of Paul O'Donovan from the RTÉ Sports Personality of the Year shortlist.