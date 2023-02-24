WATCH: West Cork athletics with Cathal Dennehy

It’s an athletics special on the podcast this week as we reflect on the performances of the West Cork contingent at the National Indoor Championships last weekend

Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney was the star of the show at the National Sports Campus in Abbottstown, defending his 3,000m title with a blistering run of 7.49.18, setting a new record for the championships in the process.

Elsewhere, Phil Healy finished second behind her Olympics teammate Sophie Becker in the final of the 400m while sister Joan Healy also finished a close second behind Killarney’s Sarah Leahy in the 60m final.

Athletics journalist Cathal Dennehy was on hand across the weekend and he’ll join us on today’s show to break it all down for us.

