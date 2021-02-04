WATCH: Valley Rovers captain Michelle O’Regan receives a West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award

MICHELLE O’Regan certainly led by example as captain of the Valley Rovers team that won the 2020 Cork LGFA Junior A football championship title.

She was Valley’s top scorer in their county final win against Douglas as she struck for 1-7, including a penalty and four frees, as the Innishannon team overcame the city side by 2-17 to 2-3.

As a reward, Valleys will campaign in the intermediate ranks in 2021.

Michelle was recognised for her role in Valleys’ county final success when she was recently presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award – a deserved accolade given her influence on Valleys’ dream 2020 season.

The West Cork Sports Star Awards are in their 23rd year, and run by the Celtic Ross, The Southern Star and C103.