UNIVERSITY of Toledo athlete Laura Nicholson ran a new one-mile personal best (4:30.85) at the Boston College Eagle Elite meet recently.

The former Bandon AC member smashed her previous PB by almost four seconds which saw her surge up to fourth in the all-time Irish women’s indoor one-mile ranking.

Nicholson, a native of Ballinascarthy, chatted to Kieran McCarthy on this week's podcast.