CORK haven't achieved the three-in-a-row since 1973 and are two games away from doing it in 2025.

The Rebels face Waterford in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final on Saturday in UPMC Nowlan Park (5pm) having won all their group games by an average margin of 23 points.

One of the star players on the team is Courcey Rovers' Saoirse McCarthy and she was talking to Matthew Hurley on this week's podcast.