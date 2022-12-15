WATCH: Reaction to the 2023 county championship draws

The 2023 county championship draws took place this week, and Jack and Kieran have all the reaction to groups which have given us some juicy West Cork derbies, including two Groups of Death in particular.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk, @KieranMcC_SS and @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.