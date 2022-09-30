WATCH: O'Donovan Rossa's David Shannon ahead of SAFC semi-final

On this week’s podcast we’re building up to Saturday’s Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship semi-final between St Michael’s and O’Donovan Rossa and we’re joined by Skibbereen’s David Shannon.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

