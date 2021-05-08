WATCH: Kinsale's John Murphy secures point for Great Britain & Ireland at Walker Cup

Kinsale golfer John Murphy has got his Walker Cup off the perfect start by securing a point for Great Britain & Ireland in the morning foursomes.

Murphy was paired with Kilkenny golfer Mark Power for the opening session and they overcame US duo Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat.

Power's mother is Skibbereen-woman Eileen Rose McDaid who was a top-class golfer in her own right.

.@john_murphy5 sinks his putt on 18 to put the first point on the board for GB&I ???? in the 48th #WalkerCup. pic.twitter.com/Xq6LqIPnDq — The Walker Cup (@WalkerCup) May 8, 2021

Murphy's putt on 18 secured his team's first point on the opening day of the event.

The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of amateur golf as the best amateurs in the world go head to head over two days.

The teams are tied at two points a piece after the morning foursomes with the afternoon singles to follow.