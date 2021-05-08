Sport

WATCH: Kinsale's John Murphy secures point for Great Britain & Ireland at Walker Cup

May 8th, 2021 7:00 PM

By Jack McCarron

Kinsale golfer John Murphy will compete in the Walker Cup this weekend.

Share this article

Kinsale golfer John Murphy has got his Walker Cup off the perfect start by securing a point for Great Britain & Ireland in the morning foursomes.

Murphy was paired with Kilkenny golfer Mark Power for the opening session and they overcame US duo Quade Cummins and Austin Eckroat.

Power's mother is Skibbereen-woman Eileen Rose McDaid who was a top-class golfer in her own right.

Murphy's putt on 18 secured his team's first point on the opening day of the event.

The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of amateur golf as the best amateurs in the world go head to head over two days.

The teams are tied at two points a piece after the morning foursomes with the afternoon singles to follow.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.