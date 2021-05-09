WATCH: Kinsale and Kilkenny combine to pick up invaluable point for GB & I at Walker Cup

They've done it again!

Kinsale's John Murphy and Kilkenny's Mark Power have combined to pick up another invaluable point for Great Britain and Ireland at the Walker Cup in Florida.

The Irish pair looked comfortable early on and found themselves three up thru eight only for the US combo of Pierceson Coody and John Pak to claw it back to all square heading down 18.

But Power and Murphy held their nerve to seal the point for GB & I and bring their own personal foursomes tally to 2-0 for the weekend.

Both Murphy and Power, whose mother is Skibbereen-woman Eileen Rose McDaid, will be back out on the course later this evening for the Sunday singles.

The US currently lead GB & I in the overall standings on a scoreline of 8.5 to 7.5.