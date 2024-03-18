Sport

WATCH: Keith Cronin reacts to winning the 2024 West Cork Rally

March 18th, 2024 4:22 PM

By Southern Star Team

Keith Cronin (right) and co-driver Mikie Galvin to contest the 2024 British Rally Championship. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

'MY uncle actually won this before so it's great to be on the trophy with him,' said Keith Cronin after a strong victory in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally on Sunday afternoon to make it two wins from two appearances in this season’s Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Cronin spoke to Martin Walsh about the victory, some difficult driving conditions and why he's taking this year's championship one rally at a time.

Don't miss this Thursday's Southern Star for full coverage of the West Cork Rally.

 

