WATCH: Keith Cronin chats West Cork Rally 2024

THE West Cork Rally starts today ahead of a bumper first-ever three-day event this St Patrick's weekend.

Local rally star Keith Cronin is leading the West Cork charge, and he caught up with Martin Walsh to chat about his chances this weekend.

Despite living in West Cork, Cronin says he won't have an advantage over other drivers.

'As close as I am living to this rally, I wouldn't know the stages that well,' Cronin said.

'I haven't done it that many times but hopefully it will be OK. It's a long rally so we'll see how we get on.'

The West Cork Rally is round two of the Irish Tarmac Championship, which Cronin currently leads following his win in Galway in February.

