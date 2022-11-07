Sport

WATCH: Joe Blake on the threat facing Beara clubs

November 7th, 2022 4:26 PM

By Southern Star Team

On this week’s podcast we’re going to hear from Beara GAA Secretary Joe Blake about whether the minor grades should be left at U17 or return to U18 and the effect decoupling could have on rural GAA clubs across the county.

Joe previously served as the Cork county board’s PRO so is well versed on this subject and has some great insights into the existential threats faced by clubs on the Beara peninsula.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

