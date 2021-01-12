WATCH: Irish men's 5000m champion Darragh McElhinney races to Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award

DARRAGH McElhinney is no stranger to the Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Awards – and he has added to his collection with a 2020 monthly award.

While last year was forgettable for so many, it was memorable for the talented Glengarriff athlete (20) who won his first senior men’s national championship title after a stunning victory in the men’s 5000m at the Irish senior track and field championships at Morton Stadium last August.

In recognition of his breakthrough moment for West Cork Sports Star Youth Award winner Darragh received a 2020 monthly award during an online presentation.