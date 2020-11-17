WATCH: Innishannon's Jack Crowley picks up Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for March

Ireland u20 star Jack Crowley picked up the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for March in a Zoom ceremony on Monday evening.

Jack was honoured for his exploits with the Ireland u20 rugby team in the Six Nations at the beginning of 2020 before the Covid pandemic took hold.

Scorer of 38 points as he shone at out-half in Ireland’s opening three games, Crowley had also helped Cork Constitution to the top of the All-Ireland League.

Southern Star editor Con Downing and C103's Paudie Palmer led the tributes in an event hosted by Helen Wycherely of the Celtic Ross Hotel.