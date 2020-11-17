WATCH: Innishannon's Jack Crowley picks up Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for March

Ireland u20 star Jack Crowley picked up the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for March in a Zoom ceremony on Monday evening.
News
Nov, 2020
In this weeks Southern Star: Bantry business people are exhausted after the third flood in four months; Our columnists give their top tips on how to be happy, right here, right now!; All the build up as Cork get set to meet Tipperary in the Munster football final; FREE Kilmichael Ambush Centenary supplement
Read more
Jack was honoured for his exploits with the Ireland u20 rugby team in the Six Nations at the beginning of 2020 before the Covid pandemic took hold.
Scorer of 38 points as he shone at out-half in Ireland’s opening three games, Crowley had also helped Cork Constitution to the top of the All-Ireland League.
Southern Star editor Con Downing and C103's Paudie Palmer led the tributes in an event hosted by Helen Wycherely of the Celtic Ross Hotel.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.