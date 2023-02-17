WATCH: In-form Hourihane on target again for Derby

CONOR Hourihane continued his fine form of late, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Derby County from dropping points in the League One promotion race.

The in-form Bandon man scored his fourth goal in seven League One games as Derby drew 1-1 at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday night, a result that leaves the Rams fifth in the table and in the play-off spots.

Hourihane scored a 69th-minute equaliser, and this follows on from goals against Accrington, Cheltenham and Bolton in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old West Cork man now has seven league goals and five assists for the season and has found his form in the Rams’ midfield.

‘It’s been disappointing the last couple of games, I don't think we have played too badly but just not got the results,’ Hourihane told Rams TV after the draw with Lincoln.

‘It felt like one of those frustrating nights from the off.

‘It (the draw) keeps the points ticking over, at home we are expected to win all our games, that’s the magnitude of the club we are at. It’s a case of taking one point tonight and hopefully on Saturday we’ll win three.’ Next up for Hourihane and Derby is a home game against 11th-place Charlton this Saturday.