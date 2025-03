CLONAKILTY Soccer Club are Beamish Cup champions for the second year in a row after beating Ardfield 7-6 on penalties (3-3 draw after extra-time).

The soccer team are on a high right now and could complete the double-double if they go on and win the West Cork League Premier Division.

Goalkeeper and club stalwart Iain O'Driscoll joined Matthew Hurley on this week's podcast to talk about their triumph.