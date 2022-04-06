WATCH: Highlights from the 24th annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards

OLYMPIC gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were crowned the 2021 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Friday night.

The Skibbereen rowers were simply irresistible last year as together, in the Irish men’s lightweight, they won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Also at the 2021 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards, Mike ‘Haulie’ O’Neill was added to the Hall of Fame, Randal Óg’s junior footballers were named the West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year and rising Doheny AC athlete Maeve O’Neill picked up with West Cork Sports Star Junior Award.