WATCH: Gold-en weekend for West Cork's top athletes at Irish indoor championships

THREE West Cork athletes brought gold home after the national athletics indoor championships over the weekend.

On Sunday, Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy, of Bandon AC, was at her supreme best as she won her 15th national senior title, and seventh indoor, when she powered to glory in the women's 400m. Healy's time of 51.75 was just one hundredth of a second outside her PB she ran recently, but it was still a national indoor champi0nship record.

Thrilled to win the 400m @irishathletics National Championships in a new CBP and just .01 off my PB 🤗 Also a massive congrats to @sophiebecker_ & @roisin_harrison on their PBs and World Indoor Q Onto the final of the World indoor tour in Madrid on Weds 🙌🏻 🔜 pic.twitter.com/ym0uASAkR8 — Phil Healy (@philhealy2) February 27, 2022

On Saturday Darragh McElhinney raced to his first senior national indoor title with a commanding win in the men's 3000m. Darragh took control of the race and won in 8:02:82.

'It’s my first senior indoor title so it’s obviously of significance for me,’ McElhinney told The Southern Star, and next up are the World Indoors in Belgrade in mid March. Phil Healy will also be in action there, but, first, has the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid on Wednesday night.

Bandon AC's Shane Howard powered to gold in the men’s long jump on Saturday. His jump of 7.47m was good enough to land the 27-year-old his latest senior Irish title.

See Thursday's Southern Star for a round-up and reaction from the national indoor championships