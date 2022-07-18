Sport

WATCH: Fintan McCarthy beats Paul O'Donovan to claim national title

July 18th, 2022 4:57 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan with their Olympic gold medals in Tokyo.

Watch how Fintan McCarthy beat his Olympic gold-winning double partner (and best lightweight men's rower in the world), Paul O'Donovan, to win the single sculls title at the Irish Rowing Championships this past weekend.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star where we'll have full coverage from the championships.

