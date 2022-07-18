WATCH: Fintan McCarthy beats Paul O'Donovan to claim national title

Watch how Fintan McCarthy beat his Olympic gold-winning double partner (and best lightweight men's rower in the world), Paul O'Donovan, to win the single sculls title at the Irish Rowing Championships. No wonder the Irish lightweight double is so good.

Watch how Fintan McCarthy beat his Olympic gold-winning double partner (and best lightweight men's rower in the world), Paul O'Donovan, to win the single sculls title at the Irish Rowing Championships this past weekend.

