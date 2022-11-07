WATCH: European silver medallist Christina Desmond

On the latest episode of the Star Sport Podcast, we were joined by friend of the show, Christina Desmond.

Christina, a boxer from Cill na Martra, was a silver medal winner at the recent European Championships in Montenegro and she spoke to Dylan Mangan about her current form and the remarkable success of Irish women’s boxing of late.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk, @KieranMcC_SS and @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.