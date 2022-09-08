WATCH: Donal O'Sullivan on Beara's '97 county final win

On this week's Star Sport Podcast, we're joined by Donal O’Sullivan to have a chat about the legendary Beara team that won the 1997 county final.

Donal also tells us all about the Padraig Crowley fundraiser.

Padraig, who was the goalie on that county final winning team, has been struggling with a serious illness for some time and Beara GAA and his teammates from ‘97 have launched a fundraising drive to support the future educational needs of his two young children.

A raffle will be held for Padraig on the October bank holiday weekend, with a wide variety of prizes available.

Tickets cost €10 and are available online at www.bearagaa.ie.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

