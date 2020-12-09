Sport

WATCH: Courcey Rovers captain Karyn Keohane picks up Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for September

December 9th, 2020 5:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

The presentation took place on Zoom with Karyn joined by many of her Courceys team-mates.

WHAT an amazing year it has been for Karyn Keohane and her Courcey Rovers team-mates.

In September, Karyn captained Courceys to the club’s first-ever county senior camogie championship title when they defeated Inniscarra in the final by 5-12 to 1-12.

In recognition of her role in Courceys’ historic success, Karyn was presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award for September.

Congrats, Karyn!

