WATCH: Courcey Rovers captain Karyn Keohane picks up Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for September

WHAT an amazing year it has been for Karyn Keohane and her Courcey Rovers team-mates.

In September, Karyn captained Courceys to the club’s first-ever county senior camogie championship title when they defeated Inniscarra in the final by 5-12 to 1-12.

In recognition of her role in Courceys’ historic success, Karyn was presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award for September.

The presentation took place on Zoom with Karyn joined by many of her Courceys team-mates.

Congrats, Karyn!