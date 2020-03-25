WATCH: Cork stars Luke Meade and Damien Gore set skills challenges for kids in Carbery

LUKE Meade and Damien Gore are two of the local Cork GAA stars who are setting daily skills’ challenges for kids in the Carbery division.
With all GAA activity suspended for the foreseeable future, the Carbery Coaching Committee is determined to help local clubs and coaches by setting daily challenges and showcasing different skills to keep kids active.
A new Twitter page, @CarberyGames, is updated daily with new videos in both football and hurling, as Carbery GPO Paudie Crowley teaches various skills, while Cork senior hurler Luke Meade from Newcestown and Cork senior footballer Damien Gore from Kilmacabea have also set challenges.
‘What are we trying to do is communicate with the coaches online and through WhatsApp and so on, giving them ideas as to what the kids can do at home,’ Carbery GDA James McCarthy explained.
‘I know some clubs are very active already in this but for the clubs and coaches who aren’t, we are giving them ideas that they can use.
‘We have Cork players doing skills and drills, we are communicating and networking with the clubs.’
Luke Meade sets a hurling challenge
@OfficialCorkGAA & @NewcestownGAA hurler @lmeade96 putting hurling exercise together for today. Can you challenge yourself and set a target for Luke to beat, send in your score #activeplayer #SocialDistancing @CorkGDACCrowley @PaudieP ?? pic.twitter.com/Cvi8lf5Haz
— Carbery Gaa Coaching & Games (@CarberyGames) March 25, 2020
Sport
Mar, 2020
The lack of water isn’t stopping a former Skibbereen rower coaching his Junior 12 crew
Read more
***
Can you better Damien Gore's total?
@OfficialCorkGAA & @KilmacabeaGAA player @damiengore12 has set our first skill challenge in football. 43 hand passes in 30 Sec, can you beat him. Don’t forget to put videos up #activeplayers #SocialDistancing @carberygaa @KieranMcC_SS ?? pic.twitter.com/MvlXBNnbU7
— Carbery Gaa Coaching & Games (@CarberyGames) March 24, 2020
***
Paudie Crowley demonstrates a kicking drill
Working on our kicking today while moving onto our opposite foot, practise is key to if we want to improving, challenge yourself and see how you get on #activeplayer #SocialDistancing @gda_mc @carberygaa pic.twitter.com/BK7HayNDkH
— Carbery Gaa Coaching & Games (@CarberyGames) March 25, 2020
