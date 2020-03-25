WATCH: Cork stars Luke Meade and Damien Gore set skills challenges for kids in Carbery

LUKE Meade and Damien Gore are two of the local Cork GAA stars who are setting daily skills’ challenges for kids in the Carbery division.

With all GAA activity suspended for the foreseeable future, the Carbery Coaching Committee is determined to help local clubs and coaches by setting daily challenges and showcasing different skills to keep kids active.

A new Twitter page, @CarberyGames, is updated daily with new videos in both football and hurling, as Carbery GPO Paudie Crowley teaches various skills, while Cork senior hurler Luke Meade from Newcestown and Cork senior footballer Damien Gore from Kilmacabea have also set challenges.

‘What are we trying to do is communicate with the coaches online and through WhatsApp and so on, giving them ideas as to what the kids can do at home,’ Carbery GDA James McCarthy explained.

‘I know some clubs are very active already in this but for the clubs and coaches who aren’t, we are giving them ideas that they can use.

‘We have Cork players doing skills and drills, we are communicating and networking with the clubs.’

Luke Meade sets a hurling challenge

***

Can you better Damien Gore's total?

***

Paudie Crowley demonstrates a kicking drill