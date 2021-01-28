WATCH: Conor Hourihane scored his first goal for Swansea City to rescue a draw

CONOR Hourihane ended Swansea's four-year wait to score a goal direct from a free-kick as the Bandon man rescued a draw for the Swans in their Championship clash against Brentford on Wednesday night.

On his first league start for the club the West Cork man came up trumps with a 78th minute free to earn the Swans a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw. This result is enough to move them back into the second place in the table.

Hourihane joined Swansea on loan from Aston Villa last week and has made an instant impact. He made his debut in their FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest last Saturday and played the full 90 minutes against Brentford.

'It was a tough game; Brentford are a good side. We knew the importance going into the game and what it meant to everybody,' Hourihane told the club's website.

'It was a wide free-kick, so I just wanted to swing it in. If you put it into a dangerous area, you never know. Over the course of my career, some have crept into the side-netting. Luckily enough, it missed everyone out and found the net.

'The debut was great at the weekend and winning 5-1 took the pressure off coming into the team against Brentford. To get a goal in my second appearance is lovely for myself to hit the ground running. Hopefully, that can be the start of things.'

Hourihane's goal is the first time Swansea have netted direct from a free-kick since Gylfi Sigurdsson scored one against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in April 2017.