WATCH: Cathal Maguire on winning a Munster title with Castlehaven

CATHAL Maguire was one of the Castlehaven heroes who drove his team to a penalty shootout win over Dingle in the Munster senior football final recently.

He joined Star Sport editor Kieran McCarthy to chat about the brilliant win, his performance in the final, Castlehaven's team spirit and how excited they are for the upcoming All-Ireland final.

