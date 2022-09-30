Sport

WATCH: Bantry Blues selector Arthur Coakley on crunch county semi-final

September 30th, 2022 11:22 AM

By Dylan Mangan

On this week's podcast we were joined by Bantry Blues selector to look ahead to the crunch county semi-final where Bantry Blues’ meet Iveleary in Dunmanway.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

