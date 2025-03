ARDFIELD have been the surprise packets of the Beamish Cup so far.

After beating Dunmanway Town (4-3) and Beara United (5-3), John Lawless' side beat Spartak Mossgrove 3-0 to progress to the last four.

Standing in their way of the final in a Drinagh Rangers team top of the Premier Division.

Matthew Hurley caught up with Peter Barrett on this week's podcast to discuss Ardfield's run and how much of a boost it is for the club.