VOTE! Orla Finn is in the running for very first ‘Lidl Breaks Moment of the Month’ award

CORK and Kinsale star Orla Finn is in with a chance of winning the very first ‘Lidl Breaks Moment of the Month’ award.

This new initiative is showcasing selected moments from the opening four rounds of the 2020 Lidl National Leagues, covering the opening round in January, and the month of February.

Stars from Cork (Orla Finn), Down, Galway and Tipperary are in the running. Watch the video for all four selected moments.

You can vote for your favourite moment across the LGFA’s social media channels by clicking on the preferred link below (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram)

Magic moment A is Ailbhe Davoren’s stunning goal for Galway against Dublin, while Magic Moment B is a superb save from Down goalkeeper Shannon O’Reilly in their match against Roscommon.

Magic Moment C is history in the making, as Orla Finn registered the very first score by a Cork senior player at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Magic Moment D is Aishling Moloney’s point as Tipperary secured a draw against Dublin in Round 1 of the Lidl National League.

Voting will remain open until 9am on Monday, March 9th, with the winner to be announced later that day.

The winning player will receive a Lidl Breaks two-night hotel stay and dinner for two.