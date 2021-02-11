VOTE: Áine Terry O'Sullivan and Saoirse Noonan goals in running for 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana

ÁINE Terry O’Sullivan’s sensational goal for Cork in the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies’ football final is one of eight nominated for the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana (Goal of the Year).

The Beara woman’s superb early strike gave Cork a dream start in last December’s All-Ireland final against Dublin, while Saoirse Noonan’s brilliant goal against Cavan in the group stages is also in the running for the award – and you can vote for it as the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana here: https://www.tg4.ie/aig.

In fact, if your 1, 2, 3 for AIG Cúl na Bliana matches the choices of an expert panel, you’ll be in with a chance to win a €500 O’Neills voucher, kindly supplied by AIG Insurance, the LGFA’s official insurance partner.

Watch the eight goals here:

The 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana (Goal of the Year) winner will be revealed on ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’, a special TV show to honour the Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships.

The action-packed hour-long programme, to be presented by Peil na mBan lead anchor Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will air on TG4 on Saturday, February 27th, at 7.15pm.

Fifteen players will be honoured from the Junior grade, 15 from the Intermediate ranks, and 15 from the Senior championship, while the 2020 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year award winners will be announced (one from each grade), as well as revealing the winner of the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana (Goal of the Year).

The nominees have been revealed for the 2020 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year awards, with a winner to be confirmed from each of the three Championship grades, Junior, Intermediate and Senior.

Junior: Meadhbh Deeney (Wicklow), Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh).

Intermediate: Fiona Claffey (Westmeath), Emma Duggan (Meath), Vikki Wall (Meath)

Senior: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Sinead Goldrick (Dublin), Carla Rowe (Dublin).