US rowing coach Dave O’Neill has a strong link to West Cork

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

THERE was a strong West Cork presence at the World Rowing Championships in Ontario, Canada, on and off the water.

With Skibbereen rowers in action – Paul O’Donovan, Finn O’Reilly, Moya Knowles, Dominic Casey and Mattias Cogan – on the world stage, there were also West Cork rowing fans in the stands, including Dave O'Neill, the girls’ rowing coach at the University of Texas.

A hugely successful rowing coach himself, with his rowers winning the NCAA Championship four out of the past five years, five-time CRCA National Coach of the Year Dave took the opportunity to meet up with Skibbereen rowing mastermind Dominic Casey, who coaches Rowing Ireland’s lightweight group. Two successful rowing coaches connected by their West Cork roots.

Dave is the grandson of Daniel O'Neill who left Gortbrack, Castlehaven in 1929 and then married Mary Lydon in 1939 in Boston. They raised five children – Dan, Bill, Mary, Nancy and Meg – all of whom have returned to visit Castlehaven many times. Dan O'Neill – Dave’s father – has made at least 40 trips to Castlehaven, regularly staying with Dr Mary O'Neill-Murphy, ensuring that their connection to their father’s home remains strong.