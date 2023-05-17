Unbeaten Clonakilty hold top spot in Division 2

Clonakilty 2-10

Fermoy 1-8

TOM LYONS REPORTS

WITH six rounds played in Division 2 of the Cork Credit Unions Football League, Clonakilty are in pole position, one point ahead of Newcestown and Carrigaline, having extended their unbeaten run with a hard-earned win over Fermoy in Ahamilla.

While Clon dominated much of the first half, they found it extremely difficult to break down a Fermoy defence that employed 14 behind the ball at times. When the first score arrived in the eighth minute, it was actually Clon’s adventurous goalkeeper Mark White who raised a white flag from play.

Encouraged by Clon’s difficulties up front, Fermoy came more into the game. After Dave Lardner (free) and Ross Mannix had swapped points, Fermoy hit the front with points from Páidí de Róiste and Lardner (free). It was their only time to lead in the game as Clon changed tactics up front and the long ball into lively full forward Ross Mannix paid rich dividends.

In the 20th minute, Mannix won a penalty under a high ball from Odhran Bancroft and the impressive Darragh Gough expertly converted the spot kick. After Gough and outstanding centre back David Lowney had stretched Clon’s lead to four points, cut to three with wing back Martin Brennan, pointing for the visitors, Clon struck with the long ball again in the 28th minute when Jack O’Mahony’s high centre into the parallelogram was finished to the net by Mannix. Advantage Clonakilty, whose work rate and movement was top class, at half time by two clear goals, 2-4 to 0-4.

When Chris Kenneally, switched successfully to wing back for the second half, had a Clon point on the restart, it seemed the home side would pull away to a comfortable victory. However, a rare glitch in the hard-working Clon defence in the 38th minute saw Fermoy midfielder Gary O’Callaghan in splendid isolation in front of the Clon goal and he made no mistake in finishing to the net. Game on again but Clon responded well with points from Brian White (free) and a marvellous team score from David Lowney.

It was Clon in front by six as the last quarter dawned but Fermoy refused to give up and hit a purple patch with three points in a row to leave only a goal between the sides entering the closing minutes.

With Tony O’Connell, Niall Barrett, David Lowney, Jack O’Mahony, David O’Sullivan, Ben Ridgeway, Darragh Gough, Chris Kenneally and Odhran Bancroft all to the fore, Clon steadied again in the dying minutes. Points from Gough (2) and full back Dan Peet, in answer to a single pointed free from Lardner, sealed an impressive and well-deserved five-point victory.

‘We have to be pleased with that effort,’ said Clonakilty selector Eoin Ryan. ‘The players worked very hard and the young lads are really putting in the effort. We are still missing half a dozen, involved with Cork teams, and we still don’t know when they will be back. It will be hard to pick the team then as some of these young lads have really put up their hands for inclusion. I suppose it’s a good problem to have going forward.’

Scorers - Clonakilty: Darragh Gough 1-3 (1 pen); Ross Mannix 1-1; David Lowney 0-2; Mark White, Dan Peet, Chris Kenneally, Brian White (1f) 0-1 each. Fermoy: Dave Lardner 0-5f; Gary O’Callaghan 1-0; Martin Brennan, Páidí de Róiste, Tiarnán Mahon 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Mark White; Tony O’Connell, Dan Peet, Niall Barrett; Jack O’Mahony, David Lowney, David O’Sullivan; Tomás Ó Donnabháin, Ben Ridgeway; Jack Cowhig, Darragh Gough, Odhran Bancroft; Chris Kenneally, Ross Mannix, Brian White.

Subs: Aaron Cullinane for J Cowhig (38), Jonathan Leahy for T Ó Donnabháin (45), Cian O’Donoghue for D O’Sullivan (52).

Fermoy: Cillian Bratchford; Luke Aherne, Seán Shanahan, Ronan Morrison; Adam Creed, Peter Murphy, Martin Brennan; Dave Conran, Gary O’Callaghan; Darragh Daly, Danny O’Flynn, David O’Callaghan; Dave Lardner, Páidí de Róiste, James Mallory.

Subs: Josh Shanahan for C Bratchford (ht), Tiarnán Mahon for D O’Callaghan (40), Brendan Daly for D Conran (45), Jack Murray for D O’Flynn (58).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).