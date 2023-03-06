Tuthill throws huge new PB at Dunboyne Throws Festival

NICOLA Tuthill was the star of the show at the Dunboyne Throws Festival on Saturday.

The Kilbrittain teenager smashed her PB by more than 2.5 metres as she threw a monstrous 64.45m. Her previous PB was 61.87, thrown at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia last summer.

Nicola’s new PB is just 12 centimetres short of the current Irish U23 record of 64.57m. On Wednesday the UCD student was named in the Athletics Ireland squad for the 2023 European Throwing Cup in Portugal on March 10th and 11th.