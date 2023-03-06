Sport

Tuthill throws huge new PB at Dunboyne Throws Festival

March 6th, 2023 8:30 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Nicola Tuthill training at home at Baurleigh on the circle and cage built by her father. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

NICOLA Tuthill was the star of the show at the Dunboyne Throws Festival on Saturday.

The Kilbrittain teenager smashed her PB by more than 2.5 metres as she threw a monstrous 64.45m. Her previous PB was 61.87, thrown at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia last summer.

Nicola’s new PB is just 12 centimetres short of the current Irish U23 record of 64.57m. On Wednesday the UCD student was named in the Athletics Ireland squad for the 2023 European Throwing Cup in Portugal on March 10th and 11th.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.