Tuthill thrilled to break into world’s top 11

NICOLA Tuthill’s star continues to rise – and one of the reasons is her constant quest for more.

Even after the Kilbrittain athlete finished a brilliant 11th in the women’s hammer throw at her first World Athletics Championships, her happiness at the result was tinged with frustration that she didn’t break the 70-metre barrier in Monday’s final.

Nicola’s furthest throw was 69.49m – more than two metres short of her personal best of 71.75m – but considering she went into the Worlds ranked 20th on season’s bests, to finish 11th was a superb achievement.

‘I’m obviously a bit disappointed not to throw over 70 metres,’ she admitted.

‘I was really hoping to sneak out a PB, but 11th in the world is still amazing and I’m really proud of that.

‘To not be over 70 metres is a little bit upsetting, but also it wasn’t there on the day. I’ve been consistent over 70 – I think I’ve done it maybe seven times this year.

‘I felt really good. I felt I was ready to throw far, so I was really hoping I’d be able to. It just wasn’t there for some reason. My warm-up felt good. Drills between throws felt good. It just didn’t seem to go.’

Still, to hold her own with the best in the world is another step in the right direction for the 21-year-old, who has enjoyed her best year yet. She finished 11th at the Worlds, won silver medals at both the European Athletics U23 Championships and the World University Games, and improved her PB from 70.32m to 71.75m.

Nicola will also learn from her two days of action at Japan’s National Stadium in Tokyo. Off the back of the Paris Olympics in 2024, she is becoming increasingly accustomed to the big occasions.

‘There were a lot of people supporting me to get me here and I’m really grateful for that,’ she said.

‘It’s been an amazing season. I made a world final at 21, which is pretty cool. Even to be sat there amongst all the other girls with 80-metre throws is crazy. To be there amongst all that is really inspiring – and hopefully for the people watching back home as well.’