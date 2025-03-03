Tuthill selected for Euro Throwing Cup

NICOLA Tuthill will spearhead the Irish challenge at the European Throwing Cup in Nicosia.

The Kilbrittain athlete is part of a five-strong Athletics Ireland squad heading to Cyprus for the two-day competition on March 15th and 16th.

The Paris Olympian will be one of the leading contenders in the U23 women’s hammer, having won a silver medal in the same competition held in Portugal last year. Tuthill (21) also won a silver medal at the 2023 European Throwing Cup to become the first Irish athlete ever to win a medal in this competition.