Tuthill selected for Euro Throwing Cup

March 3rd, 2025 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Tuthill selected for Euro Throwing Cup Image
Nicola Tuthill has a busy year ahead.

NICOLA Tuthill will spearhead the Irish challenge at the European Throwing Cup in Nicosia.

The Kilbrittain athlete is part of a five-strong Athletics Ireland squad heading to Cyprus for the two-day competition on March 15th and 16th.

The Paris Olympian will be one of the leading contenders in the U23 women’s hammer, having won a silver medal in the same competition held in Portugal last year. Tuthill (21) also won a silver medal at the 2023 European Throwing Cup to become the first Irish athlete ever to win a medal in this competition.

