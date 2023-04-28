Sport

Tuthill and Everard in top form

April 28th, 2023 5:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kilbrittain's Nicola Tuthill in action in the women's hammer at the 2021 European U20s.

BY JOHN WALSHE

TWO Bandon AC athletes, Nicola Tuthill and Fiona Everard, were in top form when winning their respective events at the Irish Universities T&F Championships held at the DSD complex in Dublin.

Kilbrittain native Tuthill, representing UCD, had produced a personal best hammer performance of 64.44m at the European Throwing Cup in Leira, Portugal, back in March but she improved on that with a massive throw of 65.74m in Dublin.

Already qualified for the European U23 championships in Finland in July, this performance – achieved in wet and windy conditions – moves her to second on the Irish senior all-time list behind Eileen O’Keeffe’s national record of 73.21m which has stood since 2007. Tuthill’s latest throw is also a new national U23 record.

Fiona Everard, competing for NUIG, also recorded a personal best of 17:11.04 when winning the 5000m, adding that title to the IUAA cross-country championship she won at Limerick in early March.

***

