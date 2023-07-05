Tuthill and Buckley selected for European U23 Championships

KILBRITTAIN’S Nicola Tuthill and Newcestown’s Jane Buckley have both been included in the Athletics Ireland squad heading for this month’s 2023 European U23 Championships to be held in Espoo, Finland.

Thirty-two athletes will represent Ireland at the championships, running from July 13th to 16th.

Former Bandon AC athlete Jane Buckley, now competing for Leevale, will race in the women’s 5000m, and she is coming off the back of a successful freshman year with Providence College in Rhode Island.

Nicola Tuthill, who also started off with Bandon AC and is now in UCD AC colours, will compete in the women’s hammer, and won gold at last weekend’s national U23 championships.

The European U23s is a key championship on the athlete pathway and serves as a final launching pad into full senior championship competition.

