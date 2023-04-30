Turner’s Cross to host Beamish Cup decider

ALL roads will lead to Turner’s Cross on Sunday, May 21st for the 2023 Beamish Cup final between Bunratty United and Dunmanway Town.

The home ground of Cork City FC has been confirmed as the venue for this season’s showpiece cup final, with a 2pm kick-off.

Dunmanway, chasing a sixth Beamish Cup title, know what it’s like to win this crown at Turner’s Cross, having beaten Clonakilty Soccer Club in the 2019/20 and 20/21 finals at the city venue. Goals from Aidan O’Donovan and Johnny Kelly clinched a 2-1 victory in ’21 while the season before Cathal Daly scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 win.

Dunmanway are chasing a sixth Beamish Cup title and the experienced Steven O’Donovan has been involved in all previous five triumphs stretching back to 2003. Bunratty United are back in the Beamish Cup decider for the first time since 2012 when they completed back-to-back cup final victories over Mizen AFC and Drinagh Rangers.