Try machine Gavin Coombes makes it 42 tries in 88 games for Munster 

GAVIN Coombes almost averages one try every two games for Munster, as the Skibbereen man took his tally to 42 tries in 88 appearances for the province with a brace in the URC win (42-7) against the Scarlets.

Coombes powered over the line twice in the opening half, inside the opening 23 minutes, with two trademark scores and that gave Munster the platform to go on and secure a bonus-point win. Not surprisingly, Coombes was named man of the match. Brothers Fineen and Josh Wycherley both came off the bench in the second half.