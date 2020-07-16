Tributes paid after passing of former Cork footballer Kieran O'Connor

CORK GAA has paid tribute to former county senior footballer Kieran O’Connor who passed away on Wednesday following a long illness.

From the Aghada club in East Cork, O’Connor made his debut for the Cork senior football team in 2004. Regarded as a top-class man-marking defender, he won Munster SFC medals with Cork in 2006, ’08 and ’09, and was a member of the All-Ireland winning panel in 2010. He also played Railway Cup football for Munster.

Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said, ‘It was with great sadness that we learned of Kieran’s death. He was a tower of strength on the field of play, and showed that same strength of character and courage in dealing with his illness over the past few years.

‘He will be an unimaginable loss to his family, and on behalf of all in Cork GAA, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Kieran’s wife Sinéad, their three children, Isabelle, Ava and James, and also to his parents Pat and Mary, sister Aisling and brothers Patrick and John Paul. Our condolences also to his club, Aghada, his wonderful friends who did so much to support the family throughout Kieran’s illness, and all who mourn his loss.’

Statement from Aghada Gaa and Friends of Kieran . See https://t.co/3ZNXXtgHOc for more. — Aghada pro (@AghadaGAA) July 15, 2020

GAA President John Horan also extended the sympathies of the Association to Kieran O’Connor’s family.

‘The determination and tenacity that were the hallmarks of his performances on the field of play were put to good use in Kieran's courageous battle with illness,’ Horan said.

‘The reaction to this sad news of not only his former teammates, but also opposition players from his distinguished career says so much about the respect in which he was held.

‘I've no doubt his impact will ensure that his memory lives on at club and county level and our deepest sympathies go to Kieran’s wife Sinéad, their three children, Isabelle, Ava and James, his parents Pat and Mary, sister Aisling and brothers Patrick and John Paul and to his colleagues with Aghada and Cork for their loss.’