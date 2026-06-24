TOM LYONS Q&A: This tournament should be named after Eileen, not me

As Clonakilty GAA names a tournament in his honour, Tom Lyons reflects on 50 years of service – and the woman behind it all

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So, Tom, you’ve made it: you have a tournament named in your honour. When you heard what Clonakilty GAA had proposed, what’s the first thought that went through your mind – pride, disbelief, or something else entirely?

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TOM: Total disbelief because I thought a person had to be dead to have a cup or tournament called after them, especially when somebody suggested it was a memorial tournament! When it sank in, a feeling of pride but embarrassment to be singled out for special treatment over all the great workers in the club.

You’ve spent 50 years coaching in Clonakilty – do you ever stop and think about just how many players you’ve actually helped shape?

TOM: Never had time to think about that but I love to see players I brought through doing well going up the grades and coming back to coach more young generations later on.

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in underage coaching since you first started with that U12 team in 1976?

TOM: In the old days coaching was simple – a bunch of kids, a few footballs and sliotars and away you went, mostly doing the basic skills. Now it’s garda vetting, child welfare courses, loads of training equipment, fun and entertainment instead of basic skills. Different world now for kids but is it better?

Who is the best player you’ve ever seen come through Clonakilty – and what made them stand out?

TOM: Lots of great footballers but I’m mainly a hurling coach and without doubt the best I ever coached was David Lowney. He had it all, pure natural from the age of ten. Cork minor, Cork U21, UCC Fitzgibbon Cup medal, senior league with Cork but then he decided to stay with Clon junior hurlers, fair play to him, and that practically killed his Cork career. As a county, we’ve lost a lot of good hurlers like that.

And outside of Clon, and with 40 years of sports reporting behind you, who is the best player you’ve ever seen in action at any level and what made them so special?

TOM: That’s a tough one, so many great players in 40 years. I would share it between two, Niall Cahalane of Castlehaven and Damien O’Neill of Bantry (the very best comes outside the 40-year window, Declan Barron of Bantry). Cahalane was some player, with the heart of a lion and the courage of a Hercules, while O’Neill was class and skill, beautiful fielding, grace and style. Cork could do with both now.

What’s the most memorable match you’ve ever been involved in – as a player, coach, or spectator?

TOM: It has to be Clonakilty winning the county senior football title in 1996 after a gap of 44 years, beating an unbeatable UCC in the final. I was a spectator but had coached a number of the team at underage and the man-of-the-match was Willie Griffin, a past pupil of mine in Darrara NS. Great day.

If you could re-live just one match that you either played in, coached, or reported on for The Southern Star, which one would it be and why?

TOM: It could be the day when I scored 11 points for Coláiste Íosagáin, Baile Mhúirne, in a Corn Uí Mhuirí game against St. Flannan’s of Ennis. That was the pinnacle of my playing career but I still dream of playing, especially hurling. Of recent vintage, I thought the Kilmacabea v Kilbrittain junior football semi-final last season that I reported was one of the best I have ever seen in the championship down the years. Delighted that Kilmac went on to win the county.

You’ve coached from U5 right up to senior level – which age group do you enjoy most, and why?

TOM: I enjoyed all age groups, most of the time anyway. The adult grades were tough going at times. U12 was my favourite age group as players were beginning to show real progress and in recent years I love the U5s and U6s. They’re so innocent, great craic and you can expect anything. Last week we had the parish league football finals – I was with the U5s, we started with 20 and ended up with ten, the rest had absconded to their mothers’ arms. Priceless.

What’s the funniest or most unexpected thing you’ve ever seen happen at a training session or match?

TOM: This is my party piece and now everybody will know it so I can’t use it anymore. We were coaching the U6 group, no U5s at the time, and a parent, a Brazilian immigrant, arrived with his small son. I explained the U6 rule to the parent but we never turned anybody away, five or six. I turned to the small lad and asked, ‘What age are you?’ Looking up at me with big eyes, he replied: ‘I’m five.’ I asked, ‘And when will you be six?’ He thought for a minute, then replied ‘I’ll be six when I’m finished being five.’ The wisdom of Solomon in a five-year old.

You’ve held almost every role in the club – which job was the toughest, and which did you enjoy most?

TOM: The toughest was the year (1990) I took over as secretary from Tim Downey, who had held the job for 30 years. Unfortunately, it was the year of the famous Cork double and club secretaries were in charge of giving out tickets. A horrible job and everybody wanted to be at those historic finals. What a doing I got, I had to switch off the doorbell and disconnect the phone – the abuse was unreal. I stepped down at the following AGM. Never again. I loved the role of PRO, it kept you in touch with all club activities and I love writing, still do.

In the past 50 years you have coached every level from U5 to senior in both football and hurling, while also serving as chairman, secretary and selector at club and divisional levels. What’s the secret to your longevity?

TOM: Simple answer, my wife Eileen. She feeds me, looks after me and won’t let me retire from the GAA. She says she couldn’t stick me moping around the house all day.

What’s the best piece of GAA advice you were ever given – and who gave it to you?

TOM: Again, back to my wife. She told me never to resign from anything, it serves no purpose. I was often tempted to but always remembered her advice and, anyway, I’d be afraid to come home if I did.

If you could change one thing about the modern game, what would it be?

TOM: The one change would be a return to the past as regards bringing the fun and joy back into our games. It has all gotten so serious at all levels. I often wonder how we let it come to this. And the GAA in general has become a bureaucracy instead of a democracy as it was when I set out on this road. It’s a big change and a huge loss.

Your biggest ever win was meeting your wife Eileen – tell us about her role in your story. Behind every great man is an even greater woman.

TOM: Eileen is more sports-mad than I am. Great GAA genes, niece of the legendary Tadhgo Crowley. She practically raised our kids on her own, I was away on GAA duty so much. Never complained, always backed me in every controversy, never threw the burned dinner at me when I came home late. Countless hours at home on her own; luckily she is an avid gardener to this day. We love going to the big games together when I’m not on reporting duties. This tournament should be named after her, not me.

Finally, it's Dohenys v Clonakilty in a county final, nail your colours to the mast!

TOM: Totally unfair question! The simple answer is that I would stay at home, wait for the news and definitely not shout for either side if I was there. Fifty years as a Clon GAA man, coaching many of the players involved, the head would say Clon. But there’s a saying: ‘Once a Doheny, always a Doheny,’ and the heart would be saying Dohenys. Clon have nine county titles. Dohenys have only one, way back in 1897. No Clon GAA person would begrudge them a second.