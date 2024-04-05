Togher Celtic through to cup final, clinical Clonakilty Soccer Club hit perfect ten

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

TOGHER Celtic secured a spot in the final of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Drinagh Rangers. Donnacha Collins found the back of the net in the 18th minute, and Togher sealed the win with a Robbie Lucey effort in the 81st minute.

Ahead of Sunday’s Beamish Cup final Clonakilty Soccer Club delivered a dominant display, with a resounding 10-0 victory over Beara United in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division. Joe Edmead opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and this game was over as a contest at half-time with Clon leading 5-0. Jonathan Leahy grabbed a hat-trick, Chris Collins and Odhran Bancroft both notched a brace each with George Cannon and Darren Nolan were also on target. Their win pushes Clon back to the summit of the league table.

Castletown Celtic secured promotion to the Premier with their 5-0 victory over Castlelack in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship. Drinagh Rangers B kept Castletown’s title celebrations on ice, as they secured a 4-1 victory over Baltimore on Sunday. Baltimore took the lead through Dan MacEoin, before Evan Fitzpatrick equalised for Drinagh B in the 21st minute and Cillian Fitzpatrick turned the game on its head two minutes later to leave Drinagh up 2-1 at the half. Fitzpatrick added two more on resumption to notch his hat-trick and secure all three points for Drinagh.

Sullane B emerged victorious against Ardfield with a hard-fought 3-1 win – Tomas Keane, Mickey O'Donoghue and Billy Healy all scored for Sullane, while Samuel Coffey pulled a goal back for Ardfield.

Aultagh Celtic secured the ultimate snatch-and-grab victory over Clonakilty United as two late goals helped them to a 2-1 win. James Lynam gave United the lead inside two minutes. That strike separated the sides up until the 88th minute when Vincent Collins equalised. Just when it seemed the game was heading for a draw, up popped Sean Moynihan with the winner.

It was double delight on Sunday for Aultagh Celtic, as the Aultagh B side emerged victorious against Kilgoban Celtic with a convincing 3-0 win, Oisin O'Connell, Vincent Collins and Steve O'Connell with the goals.

In the first leg of the Women’s Cup semi-final, newly crowned premier division champions Drinagh Rangers delivered a dominant performance, securing a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Dunmanway Town. Kathlyn McCarthy was the standout performer for Drinagh, scoring a hat-trick. Sarah Collins and Rachel O'Donovan also found the back of the net for Drinagh.