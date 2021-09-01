Timmy Lynch (77) shows he’s on par with the best after big victory at Berehaven Golf Club

THE master showed his students that he still has stardust on his golf clubs as Timmy Lynch won the captain’s prize at Berehaven Golf Club recently.

The 77-year-old emerged victorious in a play-off and took top spot ahead of a number of the club’s 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield winning heroes, with Declan Dunne finishing second and Liam Hanley in third.

Lynch is a stalwart of the club and has been heavily involved in the coaching side for many years, putting a huge amount of time into Berehaven’s junior section.

In fact, he taught most of the club’s Jimmy Bruen-winning golfers how to play, and last weekend he showed them all that he can still hold his own with them. He’s still on par with the best the club can offer.

A hugely popular winner of David Kelly’s captain’s prize, the golf-father of Berehaven GC has added to his legend with this latest triumph.

Also last weekend Lorraine Downey won the ladies’ captain’s prize.