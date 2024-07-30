Three Skibbereen rowers in Olympic semi-final action

THREE Skibbereen rowers will be in semi-final action at the Olympic Games on Wednesday morning.

In the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls A/B semi-final, reigning Olympic champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan will be in action at 10.14am, racing in lane four and up against European champions Switzerland, as well as Argentina, Belgium Czech Republic and France. The top three crews will advance to the A final on Friday morning at 11.02am.

Also on Wednesday morning, the Irish Lightweight Women's Double Sculls of Mags Cremen and Skibbereen rower Aoife Casey will race in their A/B semi-final at 10.44am. In lane five, the Irish duo are up against Austria, Greece, Romania, France and Tunisia. Again, the top three crews will advance to the A final on Friday morning.