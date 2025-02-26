Three-in-a-row chasing Cork to host Limerick in All-Ireland opener

ALL-IRELAND champions Cork begin their quest for the three-in-a-row with a home Glen Dimplex Senior Championship clash with Limerick on Saturday, May 24th.

Ger Manley’s side will be the team to beat in the senior camogie championship, and they have discovered their opposition for the All-Ireland series. Cork have been drawn in Group 1 along with Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford and Clare, while Group 2 is stacked with Galway, Dublin, Waterford, Derry and Kilkenny.

Given that both Galway (2021) and Kilkenny (2020 and ’22) have won All-Irelands in the last five years, and Waterford contested the 2023 final that Cork won, the Rebels have avoided the tougher group in this draw.

As well as the home game against Limerick, Cork will also play Clare on Lee-side (June 21st) with away games against Tipperary (May 31st) and Wexford (June 28th). The All-Ireland senior camogie final will be played on August 10th in Croke Park.