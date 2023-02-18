Three-goal Cork thrash Dublin in Division 1A opener

BY DARAGH Ó CONCHÚIR

LAST year’s Very Camogie League Division 1A runners-up Cork trounced Dublin by 3-17 to 0-5 at MTU Cork in their opening league game of the campaign.

Earlier this week, Cork supremo Matthew Twomey spoke of his wish to develop a new game plan that suited his players and while it’s early days, they certainly looked like a team relishing the return to the fray as they blitzed Dublin in stunning fashion.

Missing Ashling Thompson, Katie O’Mahony and Olivia McAllen with ACL injuries and Ciara O’Sullivan, who is feared to have suffered the same injury in Ashbourne Cup action last weekend, the Rebels were boosted by the return of four-time All-Star defender Pamela Mackey after taking a year out

Dublin had already been forced into a change of management following the announcement of former Tipp star Paul Kelly as boss in October, with Gerry McQuaid stepping into the fray and last year’s All-Ireland quarter-finalists were unable to land a blow.

By the time the visitors got off the mark, with a 17th minute point by Gaby Couch, Twomey’s titans already had 2-7 on the board, skipper Amy O’Connor responsible for a goal and four.

The goal arrived in the sixth minute and when Katrina Mackey pounced for a second just two minutes later, Dublin were shellshocked. The attacking Mackey twin unfortunately had to leave with an injury before the half ended but that made little difference to the this game as O’Connor, who registered 1-6 in total, last year’s minor star Orlaith Cahalane, Sorcha McCartan and Cliona Healy pointed to make it 2-11 to 0-1 at the interval.

With the game in the bag and the changes being rung, Dublin were more competitive in the second half and though newcomer Ali Smith goaled for Cork, the Blues did register four points, three from Aisling Maher and one from Aoife Whelan and will hope to improve as the campaign unfolds.