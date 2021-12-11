Three-day turnaround ‘not fair to Caheragh', says McCarthy

OUTGOING Carbery GAA Secretary Donal McCarthy hit out at the three-day turnaround between Tadhg MacCarthaigh winning the 2021 Carbery JAFC final and then representing the division in the county series.

On Thursday night, November 4th, Tadhg MacCarthaigh beat St Mary’s in the divisional football decider. Less than three days later, on Sunday afternoon, November 6th, they lost to Ballinhassig (after extra time) in a Cork JAFC quarter-final.

‘I believe this was not fair to the Tadhg MacCarthaigh club as this could have been avoided if a one-week extension was given to the Carbery Board to finish off its junior A football championship,’ McCarthy explained in his secretary’s report at the Carbery GAA Convention.

‘St Mary’s was also involved as a dual club who qualified for both the Carbery junior A football and hurling finals. St Mary’s played in the junior A hurling final on October 24th, played Clonakilty in the junior A football semi-final on Saturday, October 30th with the Carbery football final on Thursday, November 4th and the winners scheduled to play Ballinhassig on Saturday, November, 6th. After making another request for a one-week extension we were granted one day to Sunday, November 7th.

‘If a one-week extension, which the Carbery Board requested, was granted, both Tadhg MacCarthaigh and St Mary’s would have been accommodated. This could have been granted as Ballinhassig could have played their county premier intermediate hurling semi-final on the weekend they played Tadhg MacCarthaigh.’

McCarthy added: ‘I believe clubs that are successful should not be penalised but rewarded for their success. Sometimes fixtures have to be adjusted for the good of everyone. We saw it this year at national level when the All-Ireland football semi-final was put back to facilitate Tyrone. Surely if this was done at national level it could also be done at county and divisional level in order that player welfare is adhered to.’